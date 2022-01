Fox News host Dana Perino said Tuesday that the pandemic "robbed" children of academic achievements due to school closures and failed attempts at virtual learning. "We have robbed them of some serious academic achievement and accomplishments," Perino said on "The Five." "These kids know that they are going to have to compete against the world and that their competitors like the Chinese, for example, are way ahead of them in terms of some of the biggest career choices that they will have to make in the future, like STEM classes."

KIDS ・ 15 HOURS AGO