Jeff Bezos Sports Impossibly Tight Pants at New Year's Eve “Crazy Disco Party”

By Noah Kirsch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world’s third-richest man sported the world’s tightest pants at his New Year’s Eve “crazy disco party” on Friday. In a series of...

Footwear News

A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers. When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s...
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses in an Edgy Plunging Blazer Dress With Her Son

Lauren Sanchez took to her Instagram stories to post photos of her chic outfit. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared selfies with stylist Micah Schifman and her son, Nikko Gonzalez. In the snapshots, the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host donned an all-black outfit. She wore a black blazer dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and angular front pockets. The ensemble included mesh cutouts on the side and silver studs at the center. The details didn’t stop there. The form-fitting garment also featured pleats at the bottom, which gave the elusion of a skirt. Sanchez let her dress do all...
GQMagazine

Here's Where Jeff Bezos's Wild New Year's Outfit Came From

While the omicron variant sidelined many a New Year’s Eve plan among the general population, Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos rang in 2022 with a “crazy disco party” alongside family and friends in St. Barts. Bezos commemorated the evening with an Instagram fit pic alongside his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, which quickly gained traction online—making them, perhaps, the second-most notably dressed power couple of NYE.
SheKnows

Jeff Bezos' Love Burns Brightly for Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in Steamy St. Barts Photos

If there were any questions as to how Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez is going, their latest vacation photos from the island of St. Barts should give a solid answer. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a hike through the beautiful mountains on the Caribbean island. The couple dressed casually for a day of fitness with Bezos in a black t-shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses, and zebra print shorts. (See the photos HERE.) Sanchez chose a black crop top and shorts with a white sweatshirt tied around her waist and a baseball hat. But it wasn’t...
HOLAUSA

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are crazy in love with these swoon-worthy holidays PDA photos in St. Barts

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos - the second richest man in the world- are spending their Christmas vacation in St. Barts. The famous couple visits one of the celebrities’ favorite island. St. Barts has a special feel that draws them back year after year. Celebs like Beyonce and Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Alessandra Ambrosio, among others love to vacation there. In this case, Shanchez and Bezos are showing their love all over in this beautiful place.
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pack on PDA during winter vacation hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez couldn’t get enough of each other as they skipped the cold for a winter vacation escape to St. Barts. The Amazon co-founder, 57, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, went public with their relationship in January 2019 and have since basked in their blossoming romance as evidenced by Sanchez’s blissful grin in photographs of the couple.
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Belted Midi Skirt for Bezos Earth Fund Meeting

Lauren Sanchez dressed sharply for a Bezos Earth Fund meeting alongside boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The meeting for the Fund, which distributes grants towards fighting climate change, also included Bezos, Fund president Dr. Andrew Steer and Shuar nation leader Tuntiak Katan-Shuar. For the occasion, which she shared on Instagram, the Extra correspondent wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck top tucked into a gray midi skirt. Her skirt included a thin belt and crosshatched pattern. Sanchez completed her sharp ensemble with thin bracelets and stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Looking ahead to the new year, Jeff and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeff Bezos Gets Clowned By Twitter For Odd New Year's Eve Outfit

Although Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, that still does not shield him from the jokes made by Twitter's finest trolls. After having to defend his body image from steroid accusations earlier this week, Bezos gave his critics more ammunition with a New Year's post on Instagram.
People

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share Toast With Dwayne Johnson in Backstage People's Choice Awards Snaps

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise actor shared a celebratory drink with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez backstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. Sánchez, 51, shared a collection of photos from the big night on Instagram as the trio raised their glasses together. Also among the snaps was a shot of Bezos and Johnson hugging as the Red Notice star accepted his People's Champion award from the Amazon founder, 57, during the show.
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Parties in Sparkling Jumpsuit on New Year’s Eve

Lauren Sanchez stunned in this sparkling jumpsuit for a party on New Year’s Eve with mogul boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The American news anchor/media personality wore a black metallic halter-top jumpsuit with several strategically placed cut outs. The jet-setting couple were ringing in the New Year with friends and family in St. Barts. Bezos was also having his own fashion moment with a patterned button-down shirt, tan slacks with matching belt and a festive pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. The Emmy Award-winning journalist; who has been dating the Amazon founder since 2019, certainly has a passion for fashion. Whether it’s appearing on the red carpet or jetting around on luxury trips, Sanchez can be seen wearing the most feminine and fashionable ensembles. When it comes to her she has a wide range of tastes; from comfy runners to glittering peep-toe pumps from a wide variety of brands include Nike, Christian Louboutin and more. Sanchez and beau certainly started off 2022 on a stylish note and we look forward to seeing what ensembles they’ll show up in next.
The Ringer

Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda review Emily in Paris Season 2 and give their thoughts on the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1 (2:09) before talking through the latest episodes of ... And Just Like That (19:18). Then, they briefly touch on another Tristan Thompson apology posted on Instagram (34:24) and a New Year’s celebration featuring Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez (39:53).
PopCrush

How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2022 with her very own New Year's Eve television special. Miley and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are teaming up to host a star-studded celebration featuring epic musical performances. The Hannah Montana alum will be hosting and performing live from Miami. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produced the special. Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company produced the event.
Highsnobiety

Twitter Roasts Jeff Bezos For Wearing a Casablanca Shirt

Jeff Bezos, the American entrepreneur and founder of Amazon, is currently listed as the third-richest person by Forbes with a net worth of over $190 billion. But while celebrating the new year in St Barths wearing a disco-themed outfit, Twitter believes it found the perfect example that money can not buy style. Despite the outfit being part of a costume, the social media platform did what it does best: it fanned the flames of 2022’s first official roast.
