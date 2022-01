Despite being traded away by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denzel Valentine offered a gracious goodbye to the Cavaliers on Instagram. During Valentine’s short stay as a member of the Cavaliers this season, he came off the bench in 22 games. He was averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and he was doing so in just 9.3 minutes of action per contest.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO