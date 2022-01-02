Windham, NH Police Searching For Masked Men Who Stole 5 Dirt Bikes From Nault’s Powersports

WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Windham Police are searching for six masked men who broke into a Nault’s Powersports store and stole five dirt bikes early New Year’s morning. The bikes are said to be worth over $50,000 in total.

Police responded to the store at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after an alarm went off. Officers later reported a broke window at the front of the store, along with damage to several doors and other windows.

Surveillance video from the store shows five men wearing masks and hoods approaching the front of the building with two rocks. All of the men then smashed the windows with the rocks. Around five minutes later, five dirt bikes were taken out of the store.

Police also looked a security video from inside the store. From that footage, one of the men was seen using bolt cutters to cut cables that kept the dirt bikes together.

Five helmets were also taken from the second floor of the store along with several other bikes.

Police said the men appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s.

“They damaged 12 [bikes],” said Curt Grenier, GM of the store. “They’re not stealing motorcycles, they’re stealing people’s paychecks.”

Grenier says the most disheartening part is that this is not the first time this has happened. Their shops have been robbed three times, including one incident from last May.

“It looks very similar to the same crew that broke in in May. I think we had six guys this time, there were five guys the last time.”

Grenier says they’ve upgraded the surveillance and security system and even chained all the bikes together.

“So not only do they have to break in, but they have to start cutting cables and chains. That’s how bad it’s become,” Grenier said.

He added that the bikes are very popular to younger people because they don’t require a license plate.

“They are a high-demand item. They don’t require titles,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham Police.