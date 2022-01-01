Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-04 23:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster Wintry precipitation possible today Cold...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0