Kentucky rallies past Iowa to claim 20-17 win in Citrus Bowl

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) grabs the long pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the VRBO Citrus Bowl college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

With the clock ticking down and his team trailing Iowa by 4 points, Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson made a catch, turned and raced toward the end zone.

A quick side-step led to a missed tackle and another before a third defender dragged him down near the goal line.

Two plays later, tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored to give the Wildcats a thrilling 20-17 come-from-behind victory in the Citrus Bowl Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

Kentucky won 10 games for the second time under coach Mark Stoops and the fourth time in school history. The win helped justify Robinson’s decision to return home to the Bluegrass State after two seasons at Nebraska.

“I had the mentality of coming and working and just doing everything I can to help our team win,” Robinson said. “As time went on, they [my teammates] started trusting me more and more to do more and more.

“I tried to do everything I could and then everything came with it.”

Robinson earned Most Valuable Player after finishing with a game-high 170 receiving yards. His total was the sixth-most in the 75-year history of the bowl and it gave him a single-season school record of 1,334 receiving yards.

“[He] just plays so hard and makes such competitive plays in big moments,” said Stoops. “That’s what you need to win a bowl game and to beat quality opponents. You need your guys to step up and make plays when you need them and he certainly did that.”

Rodriguez finished with a single-season school-record ninth 100-yard rushing performance after totaling 107 yards on 20 carries, including the go-ahead 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 left.

No. 22 Kentucky (10-3) was methodical during its opening possession, mixing in a solid ground game with short passes to drive 80 yards in nearly 8 minutes. Rodriguez took a screen pass from quarterback Will Levis and scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Wildcats.

Things didn’t start well for No. 15 Iowa (10-4), which failed to score on its first two possessions, extending a streak of 12 straight drives without a score dating to a 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4.

The Hawkeyes didn’t get into Kentucky territory until the second quarter as quarterback Spencer Petras struggled to find any rhythm. A 28-yard field goal by Caleb Shudak was the first point by Iowa since 1:26 in the first quarter against the Wolverines.

“We didn’t play well enough to win and left some things out there certainly, but that is in part credit to Kentucky and just something we have to work through here,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

After completing his first seven passes, Levis found himself under early pressure from the Iowa defense. In the first half, edge rusher Zach VanValkenburg had two of the Hawkeyes’ three sacks.

But the Wildcats quarterback avoided the rush and found Robinson streaking down the middle of the field as the 5-foot-10 receiver laid out for a 34-yard completion to Iowa’s 20.

The Hawkeyes defense held out, forcing a 21-yard field goal by Matt Ruffolo to extend the lead to 10-3.

Iowa’s offensive woes continued as Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright tipped a Petras pass at the line of scrimmage and linebacker D’Eryk Jackson intercepted it at the Hawkeyes’ 34 with 2:09 left in half.

Kentucky converted the turnover into a 27-yard field goal by Ruffolo to extend its lead to 13-3 at the half.

After struggling to get much out of the offense in the first half, Petras rebounded from throwing two first-half interceptions to lead Iowa on a 6-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard end-around run from receiver Arlan Bruce to cut the lead to 13-10.

Petras took over a few minutes later, finding receiver Sam LaPorta open on a wheel route that resulted in a 36-yard touchdown to give Iowa its first lead, 17-13.

“I got escorted into the end zone,” said LaPorta, who finished with a career-high 122 yards on seven catches. “I didn’t get touched until I got down there. That’s a credit to the big guys hustling down the field.”

Two possessions later, Levis orchestrated Kentucky’s game-winning 80-yard touchdown drive with 1:48 left.

The junior quarterback, who arrived as a transfer from Penn State, finished 17 of 28 for 233 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Iowa had one more chance, but Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square, hobbled for much of the second half, stepped up and picked off a Petras pass. It was the third interception for the redshirt junior quarterback and the fourth overall turnover for the Hawkeyes.

“I wasn’t even supposed to come back in, but Coach Stoops talked about doing something bigger than yourself and all I could think about is my teammates,” said Squares, who arrived in the postgame availability on crutches. “I saw the way the game was going and I felt like I needed to step in no matter how I was feeling. We got a lot of days of rest, and I can rest up, so I didn’t care.”

Kentucky was without more than a handful of players, including its second-leading rusher in running back Kavosiey Smoke (416 yards, 4 TDs), its second-leading receiver in Josh Ali (601 yards) and its top defensive lineman in Josh Paschal (15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks) and linebacker JJ Weaver (10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks). The players were inactive due to a combination of injuries or COVID-19 protocols.

Iowa entered the game without its leading rusher in running back Tyler Goodson, who opted to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

