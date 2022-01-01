The Worst Type Of Fat To Eat, According To Health Experts (It Slows Your Metabolism!)

Shutterstock

For a long time in the fitness and health space, fat was considered by many to be the source of poor health. However, it is important to note that not all sources of fat are created equal. Healthy fats are a necessary component of a balanced diet—but there are some types of fat that, when consumed in large amounts, could have a negative effect on your health.

While some fats can have a negative impact on the body, especially heart health, eating the right kind of fat is essential for a healthy diet and lifestyle. “Healthy fats assist our bodies in building healthy cells and regulating hormones. They also help with the absorption of certain fat-soluble vitamins which ultimately help boost your immunity and maintain strong bones and healthy skin.” Says Jennifer Jacobs, an NASM certified fitness-nutrition specialist and Beachbody supertrainer. Foods high in these “healthy fats” include avocado, salmon, nuts, nut butters, and vegetable oils. Adding these foods to your diet regularly will support a healthy mind and body.

On the other hand, there are some types of fat that have been proven to have harmful effects on the body. One type of fat you should avoid when possible is saturated fat. “Food that is rich in saturated fat increases total cholesterol, LDL, and lipoprotein (Lp)a.” Says Dr. Raed Bargout, a cardiologist at Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, California. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that your body needs at least a little bit of to produce healthy cells. However, if there is too much of it floating in your bloodstream, it can effect blood flow and leave you susceptible to heart related illness. Some foods that are particularly high in saturated fat are cured meat, pork, butter, and processed deli meat.

According to Caitlin Policastro, a nurse practitioner at the New York Center for Innovative Medicine, pork is one of the worst. “Pork is loaded with saturated fat—leading to cardiovascular problems, high cholesterol, weight gain and more.” Although these foods don’t have to be cut out altogether, enjoying them in moderation is a good way to reduce the presence of saturated fat in your body. Some helpful swaps to try are chicken or fish instead of red meat, hand carved turkey or chicken instead of cold cuts, and olive oil instead of butter when cooking. Fat is a necessary part of a healthy diet, but knowing the differences between types of fat and how they impact your body is crucial.