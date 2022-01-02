ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Marshall Fire Update: 991 Structures Destroyed, 3 People Missing After Fires In Boulder County

By Anica Padilla
 7 days ago

UPDATE: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday afternoon, officials announced that 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXOYj_0dae8EYH00

(credit CBS)

The homes of the missing people were destroyed and are now covered with several inches of snow, officials stated. Cadaver dogs will be brought in, but officials said the areas are not safe to enter at this point.

Officials said it would be “miraculous” if just three people were killed, and not hundreds. Two of the missing people are from Superior and one is from the Marshall area. None are from Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUCje_0dae8EYH00

(credit CBS)

Officials said the snowy weather and structure damage are making the investigation difficult but said the estimate of homes destroyed is “very close to being final.”

LINK: See Boulder County’s Preliminary List Of Addresses Of Homes Destroyed

Investigators now say there is no credible evidence of downed power lines sparking the devastating fire. They did say telecom lines may have been down during high winds, but could not have sparked the fire. It is still an active investigation. Investigators are looking into claims that the fire began in a barn or a shed, but could not yet confirm any specific cause.

“Be prepared to see your community changed in ways you did not expect,” officials warned. Smoke may be visible for a matter of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCWht_0dae8EYH00

(credit CBS)

Officials encouraged people to only drive in the area during daylight hours and warned them to be aware of snow covering hazards, including areas that are still hot.

Gas and power may still be off. Xcel is distributing space heaters at two YMCA locations.

There is no potable water in several areas. All water for drinking and other consumption by humans and pets should be brought in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vcOU_0dae8EYH00

(credit: CBS)

Dispose of any food exposed to smoke or heat or that has been thawed, officials stated.

Signs of suspicious activity should be reported to 303.441.3674. Witnesses seeing active suspicious activity should call 911.

Another update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday. Watch it on CBSN Denver.

CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Homes Destroyed Climbs To 1,084 While Boil Orders Lifted For Louisville, Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County released an updated assessment of the destruction from the Marshall Fire on Thursday. The number of homes destroyed in the fire has climbed to 1,084 and the value of residential damage is estimated at more than $500 million. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lifted all drinking water boil advisories on Thursday in the cities and towns impacted by the Marshall Fire. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims The CDPHE advises returning residents and businesses to also flush the water on their property. Important information for residents/businesses: Residents and businesses are encouraged to closely follow updates...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

‘Dead Hydrants’ Hampered Firefighters At Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At the height of the Marshall fire, some fire crews on the front lines, trying to get water on to burning houses, ran into a nightmarish scenario; fire hydrants with no water pressure and no water brought about by a series of sudden events. “We found hydrants, dead hydrants, with no water capability whatsoever,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley. He said DFD sent multiple crews to assist with the fire. While some of those crews found moderate or adequate water pressure at hydrants, Pixley said some had to go from hydrant to hydrant to find one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, Long Term Need Is Arising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly one week since the Marshall Fire wreaked havoc on Boulder County, Coloradans are banding together stronger than ever. Lori Kelly opened the back of her SUV and choked up as she showed us what was inside. “Look at this,” she exclaimed. “It’s stuff for my dogs. Slippers… This is overwhelming. Really overwhelming. People are so nice.” (credit: CBS) She was able to get a lot of supplies she needed right away at a help center. “I was always the one giving. Now I’m the one accepting.” Their home on the west side of Superior is gone. “We walked out,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

‘Community Has Been Amazing’: Marshall Fire 1 Week Later Means A Temporary Life For Some

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– One week after the Marshall Fire, there are hundreds of people dealing with the harsh reality of living day-by-day. Some are at hotels and others staying with friends. And there are the people who are helping those who need it most. (credit: CBS) Catherine Mechler was sorting things between cars. “We have the smoky car that went through the burn zone and we have the clean car. Now we are getting ready to make sure all of the smoky stuff is still in the smoky car.” It was cold out, in the single digits Thursday night. “In my pajamas in this weather,”...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading East

(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/ofnlCL1bci — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2022 The high country saw another weather system move through with the potential to bring 35 mph wind speeds and up to four inches of snow in Summit County. The same system brought light rain and possibly snow in the Denver metro area. Drier and warmer conditions are expected to move in on Monday.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Digging Out In Summit County Is A Community Event

FRISCO, Colo (CBS4) – Drivers in the high country finally caught a break in the weather Thursday afternoon, but for those who had to stay the night Wednesday, many ended up digging their cars out to get anywhere Thursday. (credit: CBS) “Today’s storm? We have a waiting list and we’re trying to get to customers as quickly as we can,” said one of the managers at Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing. The tow company had several of their own tow truck stuck but say they weren’t phased by the snow totals which they estimated around two to three feet by...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Seriously Injured After ‘Stumbling’ Onto Train Tracks In LoDo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. (credit: CBS) One adult was seriously injured in the crash. RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022 Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Homeowner Recounts Moments When Marshall Fire Approached Homes On Dyer Road In Louisville

(CBS4) – After the Marshall Fire, several homeowners drove up Dyer Road in Louisville, hoping their homes were still intact. What they found was that their places had burned to the ground. (credit: CBS) “It’s really devastating,” said Jessi Delaplain. The wildfire that burned a total of nearly 1,000 homes destroyed five of the seven homes on Dyer Road, located down the road from the Home Depot in the southwestern corner of the town. Jessi was home alone when she was told to evacuate around 12:30 p.m. Fortunately, her daughter was staying at her grandmother’s house and her husband was at work. “I feel...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Surveillance Images Lead Authorities In Littleton To Arc Thrift Store Arson Suspect

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance footage helped investigators in Littleton track down the person they suspect intentionally set a fire at an Arc Thrift Store. The fire happened late Tuesday night and an arrest was announced on Friday by South Metro Fire on Facebook. They called it an “incendiary-caused fire.” Firefighters arrived at the store just after 11:30 p.m. It’s located in the Woodlawn Center on the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard and is closed until further notice. When crews got there smoke was coming from the building and they found an active fire inside. The indoor sprinkler system went off and firefighters say that helped with the firefight. No one was hurt in the fire and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. After the fire was put out investigators studied surveillance video and were able to identify and eventually arrest a suspect. No information about the arson suspect’s identity has been released. The investigation remains active. Repairs at the store are underway, according to a spokeswoman for Arc Thrift Stores. “We’re doing everything we can to reopen as soon as possible,” Maggie Scivicque said.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns at Exit 228 – Georgetown. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/eB8YCA5rRq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area. (credit: CDOT) I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 221 – Bakerville and Exit 218 – Herman Gulch. Due to multiple crashes. https://t.co/x8V61n2DID — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2022 The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.
GEORGETOWN, CO
CBS Denver

New Video Appears To Show Start Of Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Last Thursday morning, Jack Pommer, a Boulder resident who served in the Colorado legislature, headed to the Costco store in Superior to buy some groceries and get gas when he noticed a small grass fire developing on a spit of land near the intersection of Highway 93 and Marshall Road. “So I stopped and took pictures of it,” said Pommer. (credit: Jack Pommer) It now appears Pommer’s cellphone video is some of the earliest of the Marshall Fire starting before it became a massive blaze that swallowed up entire subdivisions. “I thought it was a little grass fire,” said...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Volunteers Were Phenomenal’: Coloradans Praise Marshall Fire Disaster Recovery Center

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the important places for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County is the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette. It offers a long list of services including help filing insurance claims, housing information and clothing and other supplies. (credit: CB) Two sisters, Lisa and Leslie Draper, tell CBS4 they’re thankful for the support. “The compassion from station to station. I mean it’s there for us. No one needs to suffer because we have the love and support we need from the community, so it was really smooth and organized. The volunteers were phenomenal,” said Lisa. Both women, who lived together, say they plan to rebuild. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Partial Remains Found At Home In Marshall Fire Burn Area

UPDATE: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a tragic update of a missing person in the Marshall Fire. They say they found partial remains of an adult in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. (credit: CBS) They add an investigation in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. Family of Nadine Turnbull tells CBS4 her home was on South 76th Street. As of this writing, she remains missing. RELATED: Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire “The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Jan. 5. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From Boulder County Fires Was Visible From Space

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The smoke plume from the fires that raged through Boulder County last Thursday could be seen from space. Whipped by intense wind, the fires burned over 6,000 acres in about 24 hours — destroying nearly 1,000 homes. NASA described it as a “winter urban firestorm.” (credit: NASA) The fires, including the Marshall Fire, destroyed 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. “The smoke plume, which was also visible on radar, stretched about 60 miles (100 kilometers) over Colorado’s eastern plains at the time,” NASA officials stated on social...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Spin Outs & Crash Cause I-70 Closures

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash. Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region. As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound lanes were closed again and then later reopened at around 8 p.m. Shortly afterward, westbound lanes were closed over Vail Pass. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape...
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Save Your Receipts’: Emergency Officials Urge Those Impacted By Marshall Fire To Seek Help, Keep Good Records During Recovery Process

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. President Joe Biden will visit the burn area on Friday. (credit: CBS) During a news conference on Wednesday, Biden was praised by Gov. Jared Polis for his expedited approval of federal support to help victims in the Marshall Fire. “President Biden was quick to authorize federal support after my verbal request. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was on the ground within 48 hours of the fire,” said Polis. First Lady Jill Biden will join the president to tour the burn area of Colorado’s most destructive fire. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims Polis...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Windy Weather Knocks Truck Over Carrying Rescue Pets On Highway 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe weather in Park County toppled a truck over which was carrying cats and dogs on Wednesday. Colorado Pet Pantry was taking the animals to the Larimer County Humane Society and Soul Dog Rescue in Fort Lupton. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) The animals came from a shelter on the Ute Reservation where they don’t have running water or heat right now. (credit: Colorado Pet Pantry) More than two dozen dogs and cats were in crates inside the truck when wind knocked it over on Highway 285. The Park County Sheriff’s Office helped house the animals until conditions improve. The truck driver is also reportedly okay.
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

