Popular Restaurant Opens Fourth Long Island Location

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
DJ's Clam Shack Photo Credit: April G. / Yelp

A popular seafood restaurant has opened its fourth location on Long Island.

DJ’s Clam Shack hosted the grand opening for its new Suffolk County location in December.

The new eatery is located at 1007 Route 25A in Stony Brook.

The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes, including Maine lobster rolls, baked clams, calamari, grilled garlic shrimp scampi rolls, and more.

Check out the online menu here.

The chain also operates locations in East Northport, Huntington and Wantagh, along with two restaurants in Florida.

"Ordered take out there tonight and it was outstanding," Kevin G. wrote in a Yelp review of the Stony Brook restaurant. "Everything we ordered was great-mahi mahi tacos, chowder, lobster roll, and more!

"Very impressed with food and operations-like a well-oiled machine. Will be a great addition to the neighborhood! Get out and support this local business, it's definitely worth it!"

