ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional welcomes first baby of the New Year

By Carney Porter, Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p3ci_0dae7Xkx00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The staff at United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls welcomed the first baby of 2022.

Her name is Ruby Reid Clark. She was born on January 1, 2022, at 12:52 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

New mom Tana Harkrider said Ruby was very eager to be the first baby of the year, so much so that she came into the work three weeks early.

United Regional said it is proud to welcome the first child of 2022 to Wichita Falls, and they wish the family well as they begin their life with Ruby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

COVID-19 cases rise in Wichita County over holiday weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday three more deaths related to COVID-19. The Health District also reported 518 new COVID-19 cases in the county, which includes numbers from this weekend and Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 24,000. Of those 518 new […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 225 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday two new COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths were reported in two patients in their 60’s. This makes five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths so far this week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 495 since the onset of the pandemic […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor. The Texas burger chain has had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Clues were in two previous posts regarding the sauce. The burger chain’s […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Unclaimed veterans laid to rest in Fort Sill National Cemetery

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Unfortunately, there are times when a veteran passes away and sometimes there are no longer family members around to claim them. Whether it’s one unclaimed veteran, or in today’s case four, from administration to the veteran community, they make sure they aren’t buried alone. “Being a veteran myself the thought of these […]
FORT SILL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Texoma's Homepage

Waste companies frustrated with Wichita Falls ordinance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Roll-off dumpsters are fairly common in Wichita Falls. They are used by a variety of furniture stores and construction sites, but the city is now enforcing an ordinance that deems some of these dumpsters illegal at particular locations. “So some of these companies will have a dumpster sitting there at their […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Worker shortages hit Falls Ride, bus drivers needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With worker shortages nationwide, a transportation service right here in Wichita Falls has now fallen victim to the shortage of drivers. Falls Ride is in need of bus drivers and just last Thursday, they had to cut some routes due to a shortage of both full-time and part-time drivers. This is […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy