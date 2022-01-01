ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens rookie OLB Daelin Hayes placed on injured reserve; practice squad OT David Sharpe signed

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Ravens outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending the rookie’s season after just one appearance in 2021.

Hayes, a fifth-round pick out out of Notre Dame who stood out in offseason workouts and early in training camp, missed the Ravens’ first two games with a knee injury. He played just four defensive snaps in his Week 3 debut against the Detroit Lions before suffering a high-ankle sprain . He later underwent a minor knee operation in the middle of the season.

Despite a shortage of outside linebackers, Hayes was not activated for the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited by a knee injury Friday, the team’s final workout before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens also signed practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe to their 53-man roster, helping the team’s depth after lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Sharpe, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late September, has appeared in two games this season.

Elsewhere, the Ravens activated three practice squad players — offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, cornerback Robert Jackson and safety Tony Jefferson — and placed another, defensive back Mazzi Wilkins, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

