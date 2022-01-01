ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z78VE_0dae7Gzq00

Nebraska is seeking to collect $9,300 from the Oath Keepers militia group for not providing workers' compensation insurance for an employee in the state.

In May, Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Dirk Block said the Oath Keepers and its president did not provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance for the group's only employee in Nebraska after the insurance was canceled July 24, 2019.

The state attorney general's office registered that judgment this week in Lancaster County District Court.

Nearly 20 members of Oath Keepers are charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#State Attorney General#Militia#Compensation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state. WHO-TV reports that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Iowa Statehood Day. President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy