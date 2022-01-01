ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trent Brown, David Andrews fined for penalties in Patriots’ loss to the Bills

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Both players received a $10,300 fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyXRw_0dae6zEy00
Patriots center David Andrews was fined for his taunting penalty in the Patriots' loss to the Bills. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

As if what happened during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills wasn’t bad enough for the Patriots, a pair of offensive linemen received even more bad news on Saturday.

Right tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews were both fined by the NFL for penalties they committed in the Week 16 loss. Both players were fined $10,300 each for their respective penalties.

Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the first half when he was jawing with Bills players. That penalty came right after officials picked up a flag on Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes for hitting Mac Jones when the quarterback was out of bounds. Hughes didn’t receive a fine for the play.

On Friday, Brown took responsibility for the penalty but disagreed with the officials picking up the flag.

“That was bulls— to pick up the flag. He was clearly in the white,” Brown said.

As Brown took responsibility, he explained why he did what he did and vowed to not make a similar mistake again.

“I’m not a guy that talks s— during the game or anything like that. I’m really quiet the majority of the time. But I kind of see myself like big brother out there,” Brown added. “So, I’m not going to stand by and watch anybody taunt or talk s— to any of my little bros out there. And I just look at it as family. … I try to do it within the rule of the game, not get any penalties.

“That was just that one time. I think the refs were a bit on edge because the game might’ve been getting a little chippy, so they had to get it under control. It’s understandable. And even though I didn’t touch anybody, I was just yelling, he felt like he had to do what he had to do. It is what it is, it’s my bad. Just got to do better next time.”

Andrews’s penalty also came after a late hit on Jones. Early in the fourth quarter, Bills linebacker Matt Milano hit Jones after the quarterback slid. Andrews went up to Milano and started yelling at the linebacker, according to head referee Shawn Smith, drawing a taunting penalty.

Like Brown, Andrews also took responsibility for his penalty.

“I have to be better,” Andrews said following the loss. “Take pride in not trying to hurt the football team, and that hurt the football team. I understand how they’re calling it and I have to be better.”

Milano wasn’t fined for his hit. However, Bills defensive end Efe Obada was fined $6,944 for his roughing the passer penalty on Jones.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones bust out hilarious dance move after TD pass

The New England Patriots were firing on all cylinders during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, and that includes rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Patriots cruised to a...
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Was Pretty Fired Up About One Christmas Gift: A Flashlight From His Girlfriend

BOSTON (CBS) —  Mac Jones is the quarterback of a playoff-bound team in his first NFL season and figures to be the leader of the Patriots for the foreseeable future. The rookie has provided New England fans with plenty of excitement on the football field this season. Off the field though, Mac is really just a guy. Literally just your average dude. He’s been knocked for having the personality of a wooden block by many, and it’s a persona that he seemingly takes to a new level each and every week. Take his favorite Christmas gift, for example. Asked about his Christmas...
NFL
Boston Globe

Mac Jones landed in a perfect spot with Bill Belichick, but Trevor Lawrence hit rock bottom with the Jaguars

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and story lines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . . The contrast in performance between Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones in the Patriots’ playoff-clinching 50-10 rout of the Jaguars Sunday also stood as yet another reminder of how fortunate a young quarterback is to play for Bill Belichick rather than against him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Shawn Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Judon ruthlessly roasted Mac Jones for his lack of swagger with outfit choices

Matt Judon was absolutely ruthless during a postgame press conference on Sunday. He was playful, but — oh-so ruthless. The New England Patriots outside linebacker has made a habit of showing up to his postgame press conferences in stylish clothing. So he faced a question about Mac Jones’ lack of loud and swaggy clothing. And Judon absolutely burned the rookie quarterback. Judon was asked whether he might be able to help Jones improve his fashion sense or “drip.” Judon looked Jones in the face — as they were both in the press conference room — and the linebacker died laughing.
NFL
CBS Boston

Belichick, Patriots Teammates Praise Mac Jones After Team Clinches Playoff Spot

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones is a rookie. He’s also a winner of 10 games, a starter of 16, and he’ll soon get his first taste of NFL playoff action. That’s relatively rare ground for a rookie QB, and this year’s current crop of first-year signal-callers reveals that harsh truth. Jones shared the field on Sunday with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who will soon welcome a new No. 1 overall pick as his teammate in Jacksonville. Zach Wilson (the No. 2 pick) and the Jets were essentially eliminated from the playoffs by Week 5. Trey Lance...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Sets Patriots Franchise Record With Beautiful Touchdown Pass

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned his place in the organization’s record books with his second touchdown pass of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones is the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw 20 touchdown passes. The record-breaker came on a beautiful throw to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#American Football
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Two Patriots players were fined for actions in Week 16 loss vs. Bills

A couple New England Patriots players were hit with fines for their actions during the team's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Starting center David Andrews and right tackle Trent Brown were both fined $10,3000 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike penalties, while Bills defensive lineman Efe Obada was fined $6,944 for hitting Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly ‘Floored’ By Generous Mac Jones Act

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was in the giving spirit this holiday season. The first-year starter made sure he took care of his big offensive lineman with some pretty special gifts. Per ESPN.com‘s Mike Reiss, Jones had a big haul of presents for his fellas in the trenches. Gifting the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones' holiday gifts to his offensive linemen left the Patriots very impressed

Mac Jones appears to be an over-gifter, one of those people who get so anxious about the holiday season that they go overboard on spreading cheer. Jones, who was worried he wouldn’t be generous enough when putting together a holiday gift basket for his offensive line, did just fine. The New England Patriots quarterback gifted some Bitcoin, athletic shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and other items, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
NFL
Boston Globe

Trent Brown’s role in Patriots’ running game success has been hard to miss

Rhamondre Stevenson was the guy with the ball, and all the Jaguars wanted a piece of him. Trent Brown was the guy leading the way, however, and nobody wanted a piece of him. New England’s gargantuan right tackle was rumbling around the edge, leading a convoy of blockers ahead of Stevenson on the opening drive of Sunday’s win, when a jamboree of Jaguars went into scatter mode.
NFL
Boston

Breaking down possible Patriots playoff opponents

Which matchups might give the playoff-bound Patriots the most trouble?. Whatever happens in the next week, the Patriots know one thing at least: they’ll be playing playoff football in 2022. New England (10-6) seized one of the AFC’s seven postseason spots with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy