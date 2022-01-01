ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden is a trafficker in chief: Rep. Cammack

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Network#Llc
Washington Post

Biden starts 2022 by reacting as much as leading

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1995, the 104th Congress convened. It was the first entirely controlled by Republicans since the era of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The big idea. Biden starts 2022 by reacting as much as leading. President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

Why President Biden is suddenly talking about meat

Now that President Biden has unveiled a plan to combat monopolistic practices in the meat industry, much of the media coverage is treating this effort as little more than an attempt to mitigate the political fallout of inflation by blaming large corporations for it. Opinions to start the day, in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Liz Cheney: Ivanka urged former President Trump twice to ‘please stop’ Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol violence

Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
POTUS
CBS News

Biden talks Omicron COVID variant in address to nation

President Biden once again encouraged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots in an address about the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Tuesday. Plus, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection confirms it is requesting to speak with Sean Hannity. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Sokols and Boston Globe national political reporter Jess Bidgood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

9 Biden secretaries flunk in watchdog calendar transparency report

FIRST ON FOX: Nine of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries received failing grades for their lack of calendar transparency, according to a government watchdog group. Protect the Public Trust, a federal government watchdog organization, released their report on Tuesday, painting an opaque picture of the Biden administration’s Cabinet. Twelve...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy