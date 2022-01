There will be a change in Kansas’ men’s basketball starting lineup Tuesday that has nothing to do with injury. Mitch Lightfoot will open in place of David McCormack during the Jayhawks’ Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State, scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The change follows Saturday’s 76-67 home win over George Mason in which the 6-foot-8, 225-pound Lightfoot tied a career high with 14 points, while the 6-10, 250-pound McCormack struggled with one point and four rebounds in 10 1/2 minutes.

