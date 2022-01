On January 7, 2016, Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith suffered a severe knee injury — a torn ACL and a torn LCL — against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Smith was rightly thought to be a top-five prospect in the upcoming draft (I had him rated as the best draft-eligible player, regardless of position), but the injury scuttled Smith’s draft stock, and he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 34th overall pick in the 2017 draft. There’s very little question that had he remained healthy, Smith would have been a much higher pick and made far more money, and his decision to play with his teammates and for his coaches — the “right way,” as paid pundits keep telling us — cost him millions of dollars.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO