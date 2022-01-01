Jeanine Ann Roose, Violet Bick in “It’s a Wonderful Life” dies at 84

One of the cast members of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life” has died.

FingerLakesDailyNews.com reports Jeanine Ann Roose, who played Violet Bick in the iconic film, was 84. She died at her Los Angeles home on New Year’s Eve. Roose did not attend this year’s 75th anniversary “It’s a Wonderful Life” celebration in Seneca Falls. She last attended in 2019. She never appeared in another movie. Roose attended UCLA and became a psychologist.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).