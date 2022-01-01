ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Women’s Basketball: Sunday’s Virginia game against Miami postponed

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The ACC announced today that the Miami at Virginia women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Armaan Franklin needs to watch some Marial Shayok game tape

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The rhythm to Armaan Franklin’s mid-range jumper reminds me of a former Virginia player who went on to put up big numbers at Iowa State and the G League and had a cup of coffee in the NBA: Marial Shayok. When...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech falls to NC State, 68-63, falls to 0-3 in ACC

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team showed a bit of rust after two weeks off, falling to 0-3 in the ACC after losing 68-63 to NC State in Blacksburg on Tuesday night. The Hokies got into a quick hole, down 7-0,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News#Acc#Covid#Fans First
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WausauPilot

Marquette ends skid by trouncing No. 16 Providence 88-56

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette emphatically ended its slump and produced the kind of decisive victory that could rejuvenate its hopes of competing in the Big East race. Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette trounced No. 16 Providence 88-56 Tuesday night to snap the Friars’ eight-game winning streak.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy