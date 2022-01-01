ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Julio Jones: Not activated for Week 17

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones (illness) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, per...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKRN News 2

Julio Jones, three more come off COVID-Reserve list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Week by week, the Titans continue to get healthier. On Monday, the team got back three active players from the COVID-Reserve list. Julio Jones, Jayon Brown and Kendall Lamm were all activated off of the list. Additionally, corner Briean Boddy-Calhoun was restored to the practice squad following his short stint on […]
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Activate WR Julio Jones, LB Jayon Brown and OL Kendall Lamm from the Team's Reserve/COVID-19 List

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Monday activated three players from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list – receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm. Also on Monday, the Titans placed tight end MyCole Pruitt on Injured Reserve. Pruitt suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and he was scheduled for surgery today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
AllTitans

COVID Update: Julio Jones, Jayon Brown Back on Active Roster

NASHVILLE – The majority of the Tennessee Titans’ recent COVID-19 issues is now in the past. The Titans removed wide receiver Julio Jones, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and backup tackle Kendall Lamm from the Reserve—COVID-19 list and returned them to the active roster Monday. Additionally, defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun was removed and returned to the practice squad.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Dolphins#American Football#Covid
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy