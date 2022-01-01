ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers' Brian Burns: Officially activated

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Burns (illness) was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. This news...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns active for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers got some key defensive starters back from the COVID-19 list just in time to make the trip, and they’ll suit up today against the Saints. Linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end Brian Burns are active for today’s game, after they were cleared from the COVID-19 list Saturday.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Pro Bowl#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

The New Orleans Saints just can’t catch a break this season. On Sunday, two key contributors who were questionable got downgraded to out. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be a no-go for New Orleans Week 17 game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ plan for Davante Adams in 2022, revealed

The Green Bay Packers are facing a world of uncertainty with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They’ll look to avoid the same with their other star in wide receiver Davante Adams. According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, talks between Davante Adams and the Packers have gone...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Make Official Decision On James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals will not have running back James Conner available for this afternoon’s critical game against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner was officially declared inactive moments ago. This will be the second game in a row he’ll miss due to a nagging heel injury. Before getting hurt, Conner...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Bears have made decision on Matt Nagy’s future

The Chicago Bears showed a lot of fight in their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week, leading to some speculation that head coach Matt Nagy might keep his job heading into the 2022 season. That remains unlikely to happen, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars target offensive lineman with No. 1 pick, Steelers find Big Ben's replacement

This will be a storyline for much of the pre-draft process: Who should the Jaguars take with the No. 1 overall pick? A year ago, it was a layup: Trevor Lawrence. Now, headed for the top selection in back-to-back years, Jacksonville obviously doesn't need a quarterback, and unfortunately for them, there isn't a QB in this class worth moving up to first overall to grab.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy