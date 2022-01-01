ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Off COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thompson (illness) was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Thompson needed only five...

www.cbssports.com

foxwilmington.com

Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns active for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers got some key defensive starters back from the COVID-19 list just in time to make the trip, and they’ll suit up today against the Saints. Linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive end Brian Burns are active for today’s game, after they were cleared from the COVID-19 list Saturday.
