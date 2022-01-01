ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

First babies of 2022 born at local hospitals

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday night, people around the world welcomed in the new year, and some families welcomed new members.

Some of the first babies of 2022 were born at hospitals across the Miami Valley.

Nolen Leon Fent

Jennifer Robinson with Mercy Health-Springfield said Nolan Leon Fent was born at 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022. Nolan has three older siblings: seven-year-old Thaddeus, three-year-old Sophia and 1-year-old Everlynn.

“I waited all day to go into the hospital because I didn’t think it was time,” Nolan’s mother, Sarah Fent, said. “But at 11:20 p.m., I couldn’t handle the pain anymore. I got to the hospital at 11:30 p.m., and he couldn’t wait any longer. He wanted to be the big bang to 2022. I’m so happy my baby made it into this world. I still can’t believe I had him at 12 o’clock on the dot!”

At Miami Valley Hospital, a baby was born at 2:38 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Cameron Duncan

A Huber Heights family welcomed a bundle of joy on January 1, 2022 at Kettering Health. Cameron Duncan was born at 2:18 a.m. He was a New Years surprise, joining the world three weeks early. Cameron and his mother, Megan, are doing well. Cameron is already loved by his two older brothers, Carson and Caiden.

