ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Updated signs required in all Texas salons & massage parlors to crack down on human trafficking

By Maggie Glynn
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VljZd_0dae5hYv00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Starting Jan. 1, all salons and massage parlors across the state will have to update signage in their businesses aiming to crack down on human trafficking.

“It’s important to recognize the red flags, and also to know who to call,” Susanne Crane, a SAFE Cares advocacy manager, said. She’s glad the state is requiring a new number to be included in human trafficking signs featured in cosmetology businesses across the state.

Previously, the sign only had a DPS hotline for victims to call and report. Now, there will also be a number for anyone to call to report suspicious activity: 1 (888) 373-7888.

“Someone who has, who’s being human trafficked may not have access to a phone, or they may not call, which is why having this number for DPS, where someone who is maybe not being trafficked, but they see a situation and they think there’s something not right…this number provides them with an outlet for that,” Tela Mange, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, explained.

The state says these businesses – nail salons and massage parlors in particular – are some of the areas where trafficking happens most.

Crane points out, though, salons also provide workers a glimpse into customers’ personal lives.

“Beauty workers may have closer relationships, and they may notice things and signs that, you know, the public generally wouldn’t see. Bruising, injuries that are hidden by clothing, or hair…one person paying for multiple services for different clients in those businesses,” Crane said.

Before working for a trafficking survivor advocacy group, she used to be a hairdresser, and wishes she had a number to call to report.

“A particular survivor, who was in my chair, getting her hair done, had bruising on the scalp underneath the hair, and was talking freely about her abuser…I would have liked to have been able to speak with her about, you know, different options,” Crane explained.

“If your little voice says, ‘I don’t know, this doesn’t seem right, doesn’t feel right,’ report that,” Mange said.

TDLR also says equally important – is if you enter one of these businesses, and don’t see this sign.

If you can’t see the sign, you’re asked to report that to TDLR.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

MMH talks Omicron variant, staffing issues

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- While the presence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has not been confirmed within Midland, health leaders at Midland Memorial Hospital believe the newly identified variant is causing the most recent coronavirus surge in the Tall City.  Russell Meyers, Chief Executive Officer for Midland Health, said the city does not have access […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NYE traffic operation yields 17 arrests in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On New Year’s Eve the Odessa Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, hit the streets in full force to keep drivers safe.   That operation resulted in 169 traffic stops, including 17 arrests, nine for drinking and driving. Additionally, OPD recovered two stolen vehicles, according to a news […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Road Safety Coalition board select new Executive Director

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – The not-for-profit organization welcomes Ellen K. Ramsey as its new Executive Director. Ramsey brings years of experience in both the energy sector and not-for-profit communities. The Permian Road Safety Coalition’s board of directors chose Ramsey to help lead the organization in the right direction of making the Permian Basin roadways safer […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
ABC Big 2 News

Local convenience store clerk assaulted during robbery

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – Earlier this morning at around 4 am, Big Spring Police Department were sent to the DK convenience store at 2310 Wasson Rd. for a robbery. According to police, the suspect assaulted the convenience store clerk while demanding money. The suspect ran off with the money and was eventually caught in […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Helping victims of house fire

ODESSA, Texas — A local family is getting some much needed help after a devastating house fire. The community rushed to lend a helping hand and here’s how. Managers at a Dollar General Nearby are giving the family items and making donations to their cause in order to help the family rebuild. Late Sunday night, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Traffic alerts across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following traffic alerts for this week: ANDREWS COUNTY: Paving operations should begin Wednesday, January 5, on the overpass project at SH 176 and FM 1788. Work will start on the eastbound main lane of SH 176. ANDREWS COUNTY: Crews will be working Friday, January […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Nail Salons#Massage#Nexstar#Dps
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for teen accused of theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a teen accused of stealing.  According to a Facebook post, on December 21, the boy pictured below stole a pair of shoes from Foot Locker at Music City Mall. Anyone who recognizes the teen is asked to call Officer […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Running for a cause in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Only a few days have gone by since we rang in the New Year and a lot of people are trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common New Year’s Resolutions is … exercise more. But staying committed to it can be quite a challenge. One […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD students return to school amid Covid-19 cases surging

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – As students make their way back to school, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says that the school district has been preparing for a safe return back since the beginning of the pandemic The school district plans on ramping up its safety protocols as cases of Covid-19 rise across the country. […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them […]
LIFESTYLE
ABC Big 2 News

Whataburger reveals new ketchup flavor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After days of teasing, Whataburger has revealed a “Limited Batch” ketchup flavor. The Texas burger chain has had its social media followers on edge for days, as they hinted that a new flavor of sauce was on its way. Clues were in two previous posts regarding the sauce. The burger chain’s […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

LCSO searching for ‘persons of interest’ in homicide case

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Lea County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help from the community to locate a man and woman wanted for questioning in a homicide case.  According to a news release, Robert Lewis, 39, and Cheyenne Land, 27, both of Hobbs, are considered “persons of interest” in a homicide that occurred on […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy