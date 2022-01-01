ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions won't have WR Josh Reynolds vs. Seattle Seahawks after all

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions will be without two of their top three receivers for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions did not activate Josh Reynolds from the reserve/COVID-19 list before traveling to Seattle on Saturday.

Reynolds tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and the Lions were hopeful he would return when his five-day minimum quarantine period expired.

Kalif Raymond also tested positive for COVID this week and will miss Sunday's game.

Asked Friday what his plans were at receiver, Lions coach Dan Campbell said, "Uh, that’s a good question. I mean, you tell me."

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Lions with 74 catches and 692 yards receiving. The Lions' other three healthy receivers — KhaDarel Hodge, Trinity Benson and Tom Kennedy — have 20 combined catches for 191 yards.

The Lions elevated receiver Javon McKinley and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad to the gameday roster, and promoted linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive tackle Bruce Hector and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger as COVID replacements.

Tim Boyle is expected to make his second straight start at quarterback in place of the injured Jared Goff, and D'Andre Swift is in line to play for the first time since spraining his shoulder on Thanksgiving.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

IN THIS ARTICLE
