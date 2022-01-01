ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama teen dead following car crash

By Teddy Vance
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning crash claimed the life of an Alpine teenager Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A 19-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord they were a passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident happened around 1:33 a.m. on Kelly Creek Road, about 14 miles north of Pell City.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Comments

Terrie Houston
3d ago

R.I.P. young man 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 He's gone home to be with the father and to the family I'm so sorry this happen. but if this bring any comfort he's in good hands with God until y'all meet again 🙏🙏🙏⚓⚓⚓ And for the other young man family I'm sorry this happen give your prayers to the most high and allow him to see y'all through I pray that your son have a blessed healing through our god the father that he will put through. it's all in god hand pray and leave it their and be a rock for the other family. Amen

Kawanis Watson
3d ago

Praying for the family, so sorry you all having to go through this....

