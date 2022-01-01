Alabama teen dead following car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning crash claimed the life of an Alpine teenager Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A 19-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord they were a passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.
The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The accident happened around 1:33 a.m. on Kelly Creek Road, about 14 miles north of Pell City.
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.
Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
