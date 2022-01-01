ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing School District will start new year online due to COVID-19 surge

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCErh_0dae5d2100

LANSING — Lansing School District students will open the new year with one week of virtual instruction because of the area's COVID-19 positivity rate, district officials announced in a news release Saturday afternoon.

"Due to the Covid-19 positive rate in the Lansing area and out of an abundance of caution the Lansing School District will be conducting virtual education the week of January 3, 2022, through January 7, 2022," the release said.

According to the release, teachers will be conducting classes from school buildings while students learn from home. School officials will contact families without necessary technology about providing equipment and login information.

More details will be released soon regarding food distribution and extracurricular activities, the release said. The plan does not affect Capital Area K-12 Online.

As of Dec. 26, Ingham County's positivity rate was hovering around 14% to 15%, slightly down from an all-time high of just above 18% earlier that month according to Ingham County Health Department data. Over the prior 30 days, about 22% of the county's COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in people 19 years of age or younger.

As of Dec. 25, about 6,500 children — about 31% of kids ages 5-11 countywide — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ingham County. Vaccinations for the age group began in early November.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Ingham County, MI
Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Health
Ingham County, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

577
Followers
384
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy