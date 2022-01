Coming off of another underwhelming Penn State Football season, the fanbase is anxious to see if James Franklin can help the program take a step forward in 2022. There are a lot of underclassmen, as well as incoming freshmen, who have a lot of potential, and the Penn State Football coaching staff will be tasked with getting them ready to make a positive impact in 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO