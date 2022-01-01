ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

One person dead after New Year’s Eve shooting in Lawrence

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Shooting spree: (Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Around 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Lawrence Police responded to shots fired in the area of Pearl Street.

Upon arrival, the police found Jumil Celladiya, 22, of Lawrence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to officials, Celladiya was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Essex State Police Detective Unit, and Lawrence Police continue to actively investigate.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

