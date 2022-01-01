ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after shooting outside Deja Vu nightclub in Midtown

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Church Street at 4:20 a.m.

Police say Devonte Williams, 24, had been at the Deja Vu nightclub. Williams got into an argument with a friend who then left him outside the club.

While walking away from the club, Williams allegedly turned around and started shooting a pistol.

A 50-year-old man standing outside the club was hit in the shoulder by a bullet. He is expected to be okay.

Two other men standing outside the club were not hurt.

Once officers responded to the scene, they spotted Williams, who fit the description of the shooter, near 14th Avenue and Broadway. Williams was carrying a pistol with him as officers spotted him.

Once in custody, police say Williams told them he opened fire after becoming angry that his friend left him.

Williams is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Trevor Scott Wright
3d ago

Well just because your friend left at a club is no reason to get angry and just start shooting cause you got left outside a night club.

