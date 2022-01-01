9 arrested for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve, HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County leaders are hoping to curb violent crime in 2022. Last month, county commissioners approved a plan to target seven micro-zones where violent crime is rising. We’re a few weeks into the program and if you live in the county, you should see more law enforcement out on the streets. However, they aren’t hiring more deputies, the county is paying overtime hoping it will pay off.

