9 arrested for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve, HPD says
HOUSTON — Nine people were arrested for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. Chief...www.khou.com
I know it's a time old tradition. But not in a metropolitan area!! Not in the suburbs! Go to the open country and have at it! Why can't they understand one simple law of physics! Even a grade school kid, knows, that what goes up, must come down. Countless innocent people, have been hit or killed by stray bullets. It's just stupid. Glad they got arrested.
