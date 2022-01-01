A message from The Score on our 30-year anniversary

(670 The Score) I hope everyone had a nice New Year and that all of you are safe and well.

Jan. 2 marks a key anniversary for the Score brand. On Jan. 2, 1992, the Score was born. We were initially on a daytime signal, 820-AM. What does a daytime signal mean? It meant when the sun went down in the afternoon or at night, the station had to shut down. Yes, that’s right – we had to turn the power off! Can you believe that? Look how far we’ve come together!

We’re now on the 50,000-watt powerhouse of 670 and have the enhanced power of digital platforms like our audio stream on the Audacy app, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Throughout this year, we’ll celebrate the past, the present and what lies ahead for all of us.

Starting here on Jan. 2, you’ll hear great sound and imaging that celebrate our brand. And if all is safe, we’ll have a great celebration and live broadcast in July that will bring together hosts and teammates from the past along with the current Score crew to help us celebrate.

I want to thank you all of you for being part of this iconic Chicago sports brand. Without each of you loyal listeners, we wouldn’t be here today!

With that in mind, sit back and enjoy a retrospective production from Russ Mitera, the best creative production director in Chicago. Thank you!