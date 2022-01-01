Louisiana New Year's baby makes debut on Pineville Expressway

Josh and Amy Bordelon of Manifest started off 2022 with an adventure and it's one they'll be able to tell for years to come. Amy delivered their newborn daughter Isabella at 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. And on the Pineville Expressway in Josh's work truck as he drove 70 mph trying to get to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Isabella weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

The story begins earlier in the night at their Catahoula Parish home. The couple and their two older daughters were getting ready for bed when Amy started having contractions.

"And I said, 'I'm just going to wait them out because my water hasn't broken,'" she said.

Eventually, she decided that they had to go to the hospital because she was in pain. The only thing they could do was send her back home and she would be fine with that.

Amy called her mother to take care of the girls while she and Josh left for Alexandria.

"We got into his truck - his work truck to head this way - and he's doing around 70, to try and hurry up and get here because we live an hour and 10 minutes away from the hospital," said Amy.

As they made their way through Rhinehart, Josh hit a deer. But even that didn't stop them.

"I was kind of all over the truck at that point," she said.

They had just arrived in Pineville on Highway 28 East when her water broke.

"I was screaming and hollering in the truck. And I couldn't sit still. And then just when I felt her coming, my water just ruptured everywhere and I felt - like everybody talks about the ring of fire - I started feeling that," she said.

And that's when she knew Isabella was about to be born.

"When we hit the Pineville Expressway, I started delivering her," said Amy. "So I just bore down and made sure there was plenty of room on the seat. And I pushed one time and the top of her head was trying to come out. So I pushed again and got to her shoulders. And I did one more big push and she came out all the way."

She had seen her other two children born but said she still didn't know what to do so she went on instinct and what she remembered from their births.

After Isabella was born, Amy grabbed her so she didn't fall off the seat put her on her chest.

"And just started rubbing her and patting her back a little bit because I didn't know what else to do," she said.

Then, Amy looked over at Josh and said, "I told you she was coming."

Josh looked right at her and gasped. "What?"

"She's here," said Amy.

He kept gasping and once they got closer to the hospital, he called and told them to meet them outside because Amy already had the baby.

Before they left for Alexandria from Manifest, Amy thought of calling an ambulance but they live far out in the country.

"By the time an ambulance would have found where we live, we'd already had the baby or been at the hospital," she said.

And even if they could have stopped and called for an ambulance, they decided to keep driving. It would be quicker to drive than stop and wait for an ambulance to reach them.

This was her third delivery but without medication. Her contractions were bad but she thought since each pregnancy is different that she was being overly dramatic.

It was an interesting experience for the couple. And the family has quite a story to tell Isabella about her birth.

"It was amazing to be able to pick her up and pull her to my chest. But it was something I would never do again unmedicated," said Amy as she laughed.

Rapides Women's and Children's Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2022. Eliette Alexandra Castaneda was born at 3:51 a.m. to Cecilia Castaneda.

She weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. and was 18 inches long.

Mom did a great job along with our team of physicians and care team members who helped this precious baby girl enter the world.

Congratulations on the Rapides Women's and Children's Hospital Facebook page came from Chantrell Denise Courtney of Simmsport who had Rapides' first baby of 2020, her son Dennis Matthew Slaughter, Jr.

"IT'S MY BOYS BIRTHDAY SO MEET YOUR BIRTHDAY TWIN, PRETTY GIRL, & WELCOME TO THE WORLD," Courtney posted.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana New Year's baby makes debut on Pineville Expressway