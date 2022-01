A Kansas State University plant pathologist says researchers and producers need to work together to control a soil-borne disease in soybeans that can rob that crop of yields. Sudden death syndrome affects the roots of soybeans, but symptoms can be seen above ground as chlorosis, a yellowing of normally green leaves due to a lack of chlorophyll, K-State’s Chris Little says in a university news release. Often the symptoms will appear in the field after rainfall or in saturated soils.

