Maryland State

Fire Destroys Bel Air Home Under Construction Saturday Morning

 3 days ago
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home under construction Saturday morning, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A neighbor reported the fire in the 2800 block of 12 Stones Road just before 5:45 a.m., and it took 50 firefighters from several departments nearly an hour to bring it under control.

No one was injured, a statement from the office said. The fire caused about $500,000 in damages.

Sprinklers in the home were not connected because the home was still under construction, according to the statement. The owner told investigators the construction was nearly finished.

The origin and cause are still being investigated, according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.

