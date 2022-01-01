ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Moncus Park in Lafayette releases information for visitors

By Seth Linscombe
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park has released information about hours of operation, parking, and rules.

The site of the former university horse farm has finally opened to the public as Moncus Park, named in 2016 for oilman and philanthropist James Moncus, who made a major donation to it. Moncus passed away in April.

The park opened today at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 10:00 p.m. In a Facebook post today, they outlined important information for visitors to the park.

1. Moncus Park will be open seven days a week. The front fifty acres of the park will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. beginning January 2, 2022. The wooded ravines and coastal prairie will only be open from sunrise to sunset.

2. Private security will monitor both the lit and unlit areas of the park from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

3. Guests can park in Moncus Park’s new parking lot off Johnston Street, across the new vehicular bridge, “Helen’s Crossing.” (Turn into the entrance at our new sign.) Handicap parking and ADA accessible ramps are available.

Moncus park opening Saturday at site of former university farm

4. The off-leash dog park, Best Friends Bark Park, will serve as a space for dogs of all sizes to enjoy on alternating days, based on height until the dog park expansion is completed later this year. Based on the recommendations of veterinarians and other parks, we have implemented a permitting process to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners. Verification of permits will begin March 1st. To see the dog park’s interim schedule and learn more visit www.moncuspark.org/dogpark .

5. Community programming begins the second week of January! To learn more or get involved visit www.moncuspark.org/events .

6. Fishing is allowed, but we do have a catch and release policy!

7. We are still under very active construction. Please pardon our progress and avoid construction zones.

8. ENJOY THE PARK! We’ll have a series of community celebrations throughout the spring!!!

