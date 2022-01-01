Vikings downgrade Michael Pierce to OUT, activate Oli Udoh from COVID list

1st Down: Everyone about my age--36--who started following the Vikings in the late-1990s will remember the "Spergon Wynn Game" (TM). Towards the end of a lost 2001 season (that ultimately saw Dennis Green get shown the door), the Vikings were at Favre's Lambeau, in December, missing starting QB Daunte Culpepper AND backup Todd Bouman. So, little-known third-stringer Wynn was thrust under center. It did not go well. In fact, it sort of set a new standard for Minnesota football ineptitude at the QB position. Last Sunday night's Vikings/Packers contest (again, towards the end of the season in the Frozen Tundra) was almost a carbon-copy 20 years later. Sean Mannion was never going to give this team a chance to win--and he didn't. In a large sense, the analysis of the contest begins and ends on that point.
