ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings downgrade Michael Pierce to OUT, activate Oli Udoh from COVID list

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers looming tomorrow night at Lambeau Field, the Minnesota Vikings have made a couple of significant moves. The first move was downgrading defensive tackle Michael Pierce from “questionable” to “out”...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Mike Zimmer's snarky press conference is a fitting end to Vikings season

Mike Zimmer couldn’t have gone down any other way than in a toothless loss to his team’s archrival on a night that ended with a graceless three-minute press conference. The Minnesota Vikings lost 37-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, which acted as the final graveyard for their playoff hopes. Before the game, the NBC broadcast gave the Vikings a 7% chance of making the postseason following wins on Sunday by San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Orleans. That officially sunk to 0% when the clock on Sunday night’s game struck 0:00 but probably was around zero much earlier in the night than that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury makes ‘immaculate reception’

Garrett Bradbury went viral on Sunday night for his “immaculate reception” during the Minnesota Vikings’ game at the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings were down 30-3 and had a 2nd-and-3 at the Green Bay 35 late in the third quarter. Sean Mannion threw a pass intended for tight end Tyler Conklin, who got crushed as he tried to make the catch. The hard hit caused the ball to get deflected into the air, where Bradbury caught it and rumbled.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Norseman

Packers Put Vikings Out of Their Misery, End Post Season Hope

For a few minutes and a few red zone stands, the Vikings gave the appearance of making a game of it at Lambeau Field in zero-degree windchill conditions. But it didn’t take much longer, and offensive incompetence led by Sean Mannion, before the Packers turned it into a blowout.
NFL
Daily Norseman

4 Downs to 7-9: Spergon Wynn 2.0

1st Down: Everyone about my age--36--who started following the Vikings in the late-1990s will remember the "Spergon Wynn Game" (TM). Towards the end of a lost 2001 season (that ultimately saw Dennis Green get shown the door), the Vikings were at Favre's Lambeau, in December, missing starting QB Daunte Culpepper AND backup Todd Bouman. So, little-known third-stringer Wynn was thrust under center. It did not go well. In fact, it sort of set a new standard for Minnesota football ineptitude at the QB position. Last Sunday night's Vikings/Packers contest (again, towards the end of the season in the Frozen Tundra) was almost a carbon-copy 20 years later. Sean Mannion was never going to give this team a chance to win--and he didn't. In a large sense, the analysis of the contest begins and ends on that point.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy