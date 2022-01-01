ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins finally get back to work, pull off comeback win over Sabres

By Ty Anderson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 16-day layoff full of COVID list updates and postponements, the Bruins finally got back to work Saturday, and kicked 2022 off with a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres at TD Garden. The win, which was capped by a Charlie Coyle goal at the 34-second mark of...

theahl.com

Bruins getting back to normal heading into 2022

Life feels a little more normal for the Providence Bruins as 2022 begins. Back on home ice at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon for the first time in three weeks, the P-Bruins dealt the Springfield Thunderbirds a 7-1 loss. That victory, coupled with shutting out the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-0 on New Year’s Eve, capped a successful weekend for Providence after enduring a chaotic December.
NHL
Bruins bulldoze Red Wings for second straight victory

A day after they started 2022 with some much-needed secondary scoring help, the Bruins made it two wins in as many days with a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings, and with some more help from the team’s depth forwards. In an 0-1 hole after Tyler Bertuzzi popped a...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Plays Consistent, Gets Win For Bruins Vs. Red Wings

Jeremy Swayman had a solid showing in his first game back. The Boston Bruins scored a second win in their back-to-back weekend games as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. Swayman got the starting nod after Linus Ullmark started the first game of the back-to-back. The...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

David Pastrnak ends drought to power Bruins to third straight victory

The secondary scoring boost remained in effect for the Bruins on Tuesday night against the Devils. And this was the wackiest effort from that grouping yet, all things considered, as the Bruins scored three downright loopy goals against New Jersey’s Mackenzie Blackwood. But it was a much-needed, slump-busting goal from the Bruins’ David Pastrnak that ultimately made the difference by the night’s end in a 5-3 win over the Devils at TD Garden.
NHL
NESN

Is David Pastrnak Back? Bruins Star Seized Opportunity In Win Over Devils

David Pastrnak was in a scoring drought since Nov. 30 and was hopeful the NHL pause and holiday break would help him get back on track. The Bruins forward took the first step in righting the ship Tuesday night when he scored what proved to be Boston’s game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins add four more to COVID list

The Bruins are indeed not out of the COVID woods yet. Just a few days after winger Karson Kuhlman landed in the COVID protocols, Tuesday morning saw the Bruins add Jake DeBrusk and three team staff members to the COVID list. That makes it 12 different Bruins players who have...
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Red Wings

Maybe, finally, the Bruins are getting more scoring from other places. So far, so good for the Boston Bruins in 2022. A day following their come-from-behind victory against the Sabres, the Bruins ran the Detroit Red Wings out of their own building on Sunday with a 5-1 win. Detroit scored...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins winger Oskar Steen is gunning for someone’s job

Bruins winger Oskar Steen has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the minors. It started with a helper in his 2021-22 debut back on Oct. 24, and rolled on with another helper, this time in his Nov. 14 one-off against the Canadiens. And though Steen was held off the scoreboard in a Dec. 8 game against the Canucks, the Swedish forward made it three points in four games with the primary assist on Tomas Nosek’s goal in Sunday’s 5-1 win in Detroit.
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Bruins extend winning streak to 3 with win over Devils

The year 2022 has been kind to the Boston Bruins and it continued on Tuesday night, with the Bruins defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at the Garden. Five different Bruins potted goals and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves as the Bruins improved to 17-10-2. 1st period. The Bruins got...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins begin to outline plans for goaltender Tuukka Rask

Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask’s inevitable return to the Boston Bruins is now and officially just weeks, perhaps even just days, away. And though the sides have yet to nail down a contract, the plan for the 34-year-old is beginning to take shape, as explained by B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.
NHL
