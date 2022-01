Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman did not play in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of an illness, coach John Harbaugh said after the game. Bozeman, who was listed as active an hour and a half before kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, was on the sideline throughout the game wearing a mask while backup center Trystan Colon started in his place. Harbaugh said after the game that Bozeman was “very sick” and that the team didn’t have a chance to make a roster move when it was clear that he wasn’t able to start.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO