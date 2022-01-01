Photos: 2022 Rose Parade rolls after 1-year hiatus

You know how I feel about Gavin. I keep him under my ribcage where he’s lovingly sharing my life. It’s an incredible experience to be an organ recipient. In addition to extra years of life, there is the privilege of carrying another person’s future with you. Gavin’s life was cut short. I’m a spiritual person who believes in an eternal connection that supersedes everything we experience here on earth. In a supernatural way, medical science teamed up and made a tragedy into a miracle.

PASADENA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO