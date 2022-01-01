Photos: 2022 Rose Parade rolls after 1-year hiatus

The New Year’s Day Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah remained on track Friday despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of the 2021 parade. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition was scheduled to feature actor Levar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, […]
Following all the hustle and bustle of the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, you can enjoy a closer look at each of the 40 floats taking part in the event during Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase, when all of the floral and animated masterpieces shall have been parked along Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena.
Sierra Madre Boulevard and Washington Boulevard in Pasadena. It isn't a day that many people associate with the Rose Parade, a New Year's Day tradition. There is an "unless" to that statement, however. The Rose Parade takes place on New Year's Day unless the first of January falls on a Sunday. (The venerable spectacular is moved to the next day, in this occasional case.)
The 133rd Rose Parade blossomed a year after last year’s pandemic-induced cancelation with a picture-perfect show under gorgeous skies before noticeably sparser crowds Saturday. Marked by mostly-masked spectators, an abundance of Utah fans and a brisk pace, the Parade flawlessly delivered its renowned floral fantasies, breathtaking equestrienne units and...
Jimmie Allen isn't wasting any time getting on stage in 2022. On New Year's Day, he will headline the pre-game Rose Parade festivities before the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Grammy nominee is set to perform his song "Good Times Roll" to close out the 133rd annual Rose...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr., two Decatur residents who work with the Salvation Army there, are back from California where they represented the Salvation Army in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The pair was also able to take in the California sights and sounds ahead of the large parade on […]
The Rose Parade returns after its cancellation earlier this year. Volunteers have less than a week to finish preparing floats for the upcoming parade. It is set to feature dozens of colorful floats, with some using specific themes and messages. However, there is still a lot more planning and preparing...
PASADENA — The 133rd Tournament of Roses parade is being held, today, New Year's Day, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism is taking home a prize after the first-ever Rose Parade float made its debut. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced this morning on Facebook, in Pasadena, the Feed Your...
You know how I feel about Gavin. I keep him under my ribcage where he’s lovingly sharing my life. It’s an incredible experience to be an organ recipient. In addition to extra years of life, there is the privilege of carrying another person’s future with you. Gavin’s life was cut short. I’m a spiritual person who believes in an eternal connection that supersedes everything we experience here on earth. In a supernatural way, medical science teamed up and made a tragedy into a miracle.
After being called off in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade took place in Pasadena on New Year's Day, 2022. Floats traveled down Colorado Boulevard Saturday morning, with crowds watching the marching bands, equestrian teams and elaborately designed displays. Take a look at the...
Jimmie Allen isn't wasting any time getting on stage in 2022. On New Year's Day, he will headline the pre-game Rose Parade festivities before the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Grammy nominee is set to perform his song "Good Times Roll" to close out the 133rd annual Rose...
Jimmie Allen isn't wasting any time getting on stage in 2022. On New Year's Day, he will headline the pre-game Rose Parade festivities before the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Grammy nominee is set to perform his song "Good Times Roll" to close out the 133rd annual Rose...
Comments / 0