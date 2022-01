The first goal came quietly. The lamp didn’t light. The fans at the Honda Center in Anaheim didn’t cheer. Even Troy Terry, who tipped the shot, didn’t react. But a review revealed that the puck hit the bar inside the net, not the crossbar as it appeared at first glance. And suddenly, with delayed fanfare, the Anaheim Ducks took the lead just 3:21 into the first period, and Terry had the first goal of his hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO