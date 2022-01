CITY HALL, N.Y. — For Mayor Eric Adams, the goal is to learn to live with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he hopes to do it using take-home tests, he said Tuesday. Adams said he took one such test before an afternoon press conference in Manhattan and was discouraged by its complicated instructions. To address that, he said hopes compile informative videos in multiple languages telling people about the tests and how they work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO