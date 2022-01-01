Giants' Pharoh Cooper: Elevated, should be involved Sunday

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Monday that Glennon is dealing with a left wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. After a one-game benching, Glennon reclaimed starting duties from Jake Fromm, who sputtered in his first extended NFL action in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles. Despite getting another crack at the job, Glennon dropped to 0-4 as a starter after he directed a listless Giants offense in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears, completing only four of 11 pass attempts for 24 yards and two interceptions while taking four sacks and fumbling four times (losing two). The rotten outing likely would have prompted Judge to evaluate the quarterback situation heading into the Jan. 9 season finale versus Washington, but the injury to Glennon's non-throwing hand made the decision easy for the coach. Glennon is set to be a free agent this offseason and may have trouble latching on as a backup with any organization after finishing the season with a 53.9 percent completion rate, 4.7 YPA and 4:10 TD:INT across six appearances.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO