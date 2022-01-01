ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Pharoh Cooper: Elevated, should be involved Sunday

Cooper was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday from the practice squad...

3 Most Likely Trade Destinations for Russell Wilson

Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
Giants' Austin Johnson: Active Sunday

Johnson (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. It's the third straight game Johnson will play after he was considered questionable with the foot injury. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared to have any limitations the past couple weeks and should continue to fill his usual role up front for New York.
Giants' Chris Myarick: Ready for Sunday

Myarick (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Myarick was questionable due to the hip injury but has been cleared to take the field. The 26-year-old should fill his usual role as New York's No. 3 tight end with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph healthy.
Giants' Mike Glennon: Out for finale, needs surgery

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Monday that Glennon is dealing with a left wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. After a one-game benching, Glennon reclaimed starting duties from Jake Fromm, who sputtered in his first extended NFL action in the Week 16 loss to the Eagles. Despite getting another crack at the job, Glennon dropped to 0-4 as a starter after he directed a listless Giants offense in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears, completing only four of 11 pass attempts for 24 yards and two interceptions while taking four sacks and fumbling four times (losing two). The rotten outing likely would have prompted Judge to evaluate the quarterback situation heading into the Jan. 9 season finale versus Washington, but the injury to Glennon's non-throwing hand made the decision easy for the coach. Glennon is set to be a free agent this offseason and may have trouble latching on as a backup with any organization after finishing the season with a 53.9 percent completion rate, 4.7 YPA and 4:10 TD:INT across six appearances.
Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
