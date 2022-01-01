ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
The Denver Broncos (7-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) are both heading in the wrong direction as the playoffs approach, each losing their last three games. They’ll square off Sunday at SoFi Stadium as both teams try to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Chargers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Broncos’ offense has gone ice cold in December, scoring just 23 total points in their last two games against the Raiders and Bengals. They’ve lost two straight and three of their last four, failing to cover the spread as the favorites in the last two weeks.

The Chargers have been scoring points in bunches but the defense has struggled to stop their opponents. Los Angeles has scored at least 28 points in each of its last four games but has allowed 75 points in the last two weeks, both of which were losses.

L.A.’s latest loss was a stunner, losing to the Texans Sunday afternoon in what was one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Broncos at Chargers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Broncos +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Chargers -380 (bet $380 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Broncos +7.5 (-110) | Chargers -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Broncos at Chargers key injuries

Broncos

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) out
  • ILB Kenny Young (concussion) questionable
  • CB Ronald Darby (shoulder) questionable
  • S Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder) questionable
  • DE Shelby Harris (ankle) questionable
  • DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot) questionable
  • RB Javonte Williams (knee) questionable

Chargers

  • LB Drue Tranquill (ankle) questionable

Broncos at Chargers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Chargers 24, Broncos 21

The Chargers are the better team in this matchup, especially with Bridgewater out. But with how inconsistent the defense has been in recent weeks, it’s hard to feel confident betting on L.A. to win any game outright.

The Broncos crushed the Chargers 28-13 at the end of November and although I don’t foresee another upset like that, I don’t like the Chargers (-380).

PASS here.

Both teams are just 7-8 ATS this season and have each failed to cover in their last two games. In their last three meetings dating back to the start of 2020, the Broncos are 2-1 SU and ATS vs. the Chargers, outscoring them 25-21 on average.

I like the BRONCOS +7.5 (-110) getting the points and covering the spread against an inconsistent Chargers team.

The total has gone Over in each of the Chargers’ last four games thanks to their offensive outbursts. But in the Broncos’ last nine games, the total has gone Over just once.

Denver’s defense has the personnel to match up with the Chargers’ offense, though the Broncos could struggle to score many points with QB Drew Lock under center. I like the UNDER 45.5 (-115).

