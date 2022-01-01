Vikings' Oli Udoh: Activated from COVID-19 list

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings put up some great numbers together when the two were teammates in Green Bay, but they have not exactly kept in touch. That is hardly a coincidence, as Jennings reminded everyone recently. Jennings was asked by Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press this week about...
We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
Earlier this morning, Adam Schefter re-raised the possibility of Russell Wilson getting traded this offseason, saying "there is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season." With no first-round picks this offseason, the Seahawks clearly not in a position to win anytime soon and Wilson having already said he wants to win now, the odds are Wilson's time in Seattle is coming to a close.
Mike Zimmer couldn’t have gone down any other way than in a toothless loss to his team’s archrival on a night that ended with a graceless three-minute press conference. The Minnesota Vikings lost 37-10 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, which acted as the final graveyard for their playoff hopes. Before the game, the NBC broadcast gave the Vikings a 7% chance of making the postseason following wins on Sunday by San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Orleans. That officially sunk to 0% when the clock on Sunday night’s game struck 0:00 but probably was around zero much earlier in the night than that.
According to reporting from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings are preparing to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the season. La Canfora says that league sources have confirmed that the Vikings, along with the Bears and Broncos, are preparing to search for a new head coach, and that the coaching staffs within those organizations are bracing for the possibility of being elsewhere next season.
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.
