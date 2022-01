The Washington Football Team this year, in attempting to defend its NFC East title, fell apart. And, piece by piece, so is FedEx Field. Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed, causing a group of Eagles fans to tumble from the stands and onto the playing surface ... the railing nearly taking down quarterback Jalen Hurts with it.

