ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Alex Bachman: Promoted for Week 17

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bachman was elevated to the Giants' active roster from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bears#American Football#Wideouts
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Happened With Jalen Ramsey

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy with one of his teammates on defense. In the defensive huddle, Ramsey appeared to punch one of his teammates, and then the rest of the defense had to break it up. The Ravens didn’t score on this possession, but this will be a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy