Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Out of protocols

When the Portland Trail Blazers tip off Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the team will look very different from their last game on New Year’s Eve. The biggest news in all of the changes comes in a subtraction, with Damian Lillard sidelined for Monday’s game to manage his load after returning from his abdominal injury. He’ll join CJ McCollum, Cameron McGriff and Brandon Williams on the sidelines.
The Portland Trail Blazers will be down a few key players when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Brad Rowland confirmed that starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are out on Monday night while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and his backup Cody Zeller are doubtful. Lillard missed five games...
The Atlanta Hawks could be forgiven for feeling hard done by thanks to the bad luck that they have endured since the preseason of the 2020-21 season. They have had issues with injury since that time and have just finished one of the worst Covid crises’ this season. This...
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally above .500 after a couple of tumultuous weeks, struggling with injuries, health and safety protocols, and their usual problems on the court. They beat the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena to win their 20th game of the season, which places them at 7th in the Western Conference standings.
Comments / 0