Calvin's 3-pointer lifts Wright St. over Green Bay 72-69

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Trey Calvin hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give Wright State a 72-69 victory over Green Bay on Saturday.

Tanner Holden had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Wright State. He made 12 of 13 free throws.

Grant Basile had 18 points for Wright State (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Calvin added 13 points. Tim Finke had 10 points.

Green Bay led 66-60 with 3:18 remaining but managed only three free throws the rest of the way.

Lucas Stieber scored a career-high 22 points for the Phoenix (2-11, 1-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Emmanuel Ansong added 16 points and nine rebounds. Japannah Kellogg III had 11 points.

