Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Exits protocols

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a shock loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Ja Morant had an incredible performance against the Nets and helped the Grizzlies defeat the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Nets were not up to the mark last night, and some fans want a personnel change.
Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Despite being traded away by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denzel Valentine offered a gracious goodbye to the Cavaliers on Instagram. During Valentine’s short stay as a member of the Cavaliers this season, he came off the bench in 22 games. He was averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, and he was doing so in just 9.3 minutes of action per contest.
Just a quick update on Phoenix Suns moves today, as they swapped out one hardship signing for another, added Landry Shamet to the protocols, and announced that head coach Monty Williams has been cleared to return to the team. Last week, four Suns players and their head coach caught COVID...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. Arcidiacono has played 207 games in his NBA career all for the Chicago Bulls.
Klay Thompson is nearing a return to the court. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard is finally coming back to action after missing two entire seasons with severe injuries. It's been a while, but Thompson is coming back, and fans can't wait to see him. It's been a minute since...
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
A lot of the focus this NBA offseason for the LA Clippers was on upgrading their backcourt. The team did the best it could in that regard given the current circumstances, as they didn’t have much cap space to use in free agency. Eric Bledsoe was acquired from the...
You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly bringing in some more reinforcements. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship contract after he recently finished up a similar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the signing was a surprise,...
Ever since coming to the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has made it clear that he wants to be as versatile as possible. Although he's a seven-foot center, the big man has shown he has the ability to do it all. Before Embiid fired up his NBA career, the...
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally above .500 after a couple of tumultuous weeks, struggling with injuries, health and safety protocols, and their usual problems on the court. They beat the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena to win their 20th game of the season, which places them at 7th in the Western Conference standings.
