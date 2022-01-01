Flyers' Carter Hart: Activated off protocols list

Hart received the starting nod for Tuesday's contest at Anaheim, per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hart has posted a 2-3-1 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage since the start of December.
The Flyers (13-13-6) play in Anaheim (17-11-7) on Tuesday night, trying to finish with a winning record on their four-game West Coast trip. UPDATE: Shortly after 4 p.m., the Flyers announced that top-line center Claude Giroux and top-pairing defenseman Ivan Provorov were placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. The good...
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact rosters across the league, the Flyers received good news on Saturday when goalie Carter Hart and forward Scott Laughton were removed from COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, Hart and Laughton participated in the Flyers’ practice at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., one day...
Hart gave up three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. Hart was unavailable for the Flyers' previous four games due to an illness and then a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 23-year-old didn't get much help in the Flyers' last game of a road trip. The netminder dropped to 7-9-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 20 appearances. Hart will likely return to a No. 1 role now that he's healthy, so he should be a steady if unremarkable option for fantasy managers.
At the tail end of their West Coast road trip, the Flyers are poised to get a few players back in their lineup. Scott Laughton and Carter Hart joined the team in Anaheim on Sunday and stepped onto the ice for the first time for Monday’s practice. Laughton and...
The Flyers lost their captain and No. 1 defenseman the day of their game Tuesday night in Anaheim, California. The club then lost to the Ducks, 4-1, at Honda Center, finishing its West Coast swing 1-2-1. Because of COVID protocols, the Flyers (13-14-6) were without Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov, Nick...
